版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-US Airways flight attendants ratify labor pact - union

Feb 28 US Airways Group Inc : * Flight attendants ratify labor pact by 80 percent, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union says * Flight attendants pact, reached with help of National Mediation Board,

provides pay increases, job protections - union
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐