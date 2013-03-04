版本:
BRIEF-US Air CEO comments on expected merger with American

March 4 US Airways Group Inc : * CEO Doug Parker tells J.P. Morgan conference that teams at US Airways, AMR's American Airlines working on

integration planning * Reiterates no issues are expected in getting approval from US

Justice Department for American merger, fair to assume deal to close in 2013 * Combined US air-American will not be built on cost advantage vs.

Delta or United, adds value of deal is in revenue

outperformance and running a better airline * CEO says combined US Airways-American will not have assets of Delta, United in

Asia, but adds that new American would have stronger network advantage in

Latin America and would have Asia expansion opportunities
