BRIEF-US Air CEO comments on expected merger with American

March 4 US Airways Group Inc :
* CEO Doug Parker tells J.P. Morgan conference that teams at US
Airways, AMR's American Airlines working on
integration planning
* Reiterates no issues are expected in getting approval from US
Justice Department for American merger, fair to assume deal
to close in 2013
* Combined US air-American will not be built on cost advantage
vs.
Delta or United, adds value of deal is in
revenue
outperformance and running a better airline
* CEO says combined US Airways-American will not have assets of
Delta, United in
Asia, but adds that new American would have stronger network
advantage in
Latin America and would have Asia expansion opportunities