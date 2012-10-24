BRIEF-US Airways sees profit for fourth quarter

Oct 24 US Airways Group Inc : * During conference call, carrier says expects to post profit for fourth quarter * Cautiously optimistic on demand * Bookings have been strong in first few weeks of October but pricing

weaker than expected * Corporate travelers seem to be waiting for election certainty and

resolution of Fiscal Cliff issue * Carrier expects October revenue per available seat mile to be up 3 percent, and

up 1-3 percent in November