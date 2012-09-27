版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 03:03 BJT

US Airways flight attendants reject contract

Sept 27 US Airways said its flight attendants have rejected a tentative contract.

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) voted 51 percent against ratifying the proposed five-year agreement that would have amended existing contracts for 6800 flight attendants.

Shares of US Airlines were flat at $10.44 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐