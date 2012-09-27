US Airways flight attendants reject contract

BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Sept 27 US Airways said its flight attendants have rejected a tentative contract.
The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) voted 51 percent against ratifying the proposed five-year agreement that would have amended existing contracts for 6800 flight attendants.
Shares of US Airlines were flat at $10.44 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors