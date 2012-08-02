US probing air traffic controllers after US Airways incident

* FAA calls incident at Washington airport a
"miscommunication"
* 3 US Airways planes caught in traffic "switchover" on
Tuesday
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. officials said on
Thursday they are investigating "miscommunication" this week
that led three US Airways planes - two outbound and one
inbound - to approach unacceptably close to each other over
Washington's Reagan National Airport.
In a statement about the incident, the Federal Aviation
Administration said bad weather south of the nation's capital on
Tuesday forced controllers to divert planes to a different
runway.
"During the switchover of operations, miscommunication ...
led to a loss of the required separation between two regional
jets departing from Runway 1 and a regional jet inbound for
Runway 19," the FAA said in a statement.
US Airways did not immediately return a request for comment.
The incident, first reported by The Washington Post, took
place just after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). No one was hurt and the
planes made their final destinations without incident, an agency
spokeswoman said.
Onboard the aircrafts were 192 passengers and crew members,
the newspaper said.
"The FAA is investigating the incident and will take
appropriate action to address the miscommunication," the FAA
said.
The Washington Post in its report on Thursday said the
commuter jets "came within seconds of a midair collision,"
citing a federal official familiar with the incident.
The airport, on the Potomac River a few miles (kilometres)
from the Pentagon, is one of three serving the Washington
region.
In March last year, a lone controller fell asleep on the
midnight shift at the airport with two jetliners en route. The
two flights landed without incident.