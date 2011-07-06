RPT-UPDATE 1-US Airways sees 2011 capacity up 1 percent

(Repeats to add subscribers)

CHICAGO, July 6 US Airways Group LCC.N expects its 2011 total capacity to rise about 1 percent.

The airline said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing it expects to pay between $3.27 and $3.32 per gallon for jet fuel in the second quarter.

US Airways said it would end the second quarter with $2.6 billion in cash and investments.

The airline expects to take delivery of 12 Airbus EAD.PA A321 aircraft in the second half of 2011, and an additional 12 A320 family aircraft in 2012. These 24 planes aircraft will replace Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 aircraft. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)