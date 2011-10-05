UPDATE 1-US Airways sees 1 pct capacity increase for 2011

* Says Sept RASM up 14 pct.
* Shares flat
CHICAGO Oct 5 US Airways Group LCC.N said
its capacity for 2011 is expected to be up 1 percent compared
with 2010.
The airline said in an investor update that its
international capacity is expected to be up 3 percent, while
domestic capacity is seeing rising "slightly."
In a separate filing, the company said its September unit
revenue increased 14 percent.
The company expects to end the third quarter with $2.42
billion in total cash, of which $380 million is restricted.
The carrier said it expects to pay between $3.11 and $3.16
per gallon of jet fuel in the third quarter.
Shares of US Airways were flat at $5 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)