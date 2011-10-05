UPDATE 1-US Airways sees 1 pct capacity increase for 2011

* Says Sept RASM up 14 pct.

* Shares flat

CHICAGO Oct 5 US Airways Group LCC.N said its capacity for 2011 is expected to be up 1 percent compared with 2010.

The airline said in an investor update that its international capacity is expected to be up 3 percent, while domestic capacity is seeing rising "slightly."

In a separate filing, the company said its September unit revenue increased 14 percent.

The company expects to end the third quarter with $2.42 billion in total cash, of which $380 million is restricted.

The carrier said it expects to pay between $3.11 and $3.16 per gallon of jet fuel in the third quarter.

Shares of US Airways were flat at $5 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Derek Caney)