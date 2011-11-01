US Airways hires 400 as part of pact to bring back US jobs

* Move required under union accord
* Call centers in three states get new jobs
Nov 1 US Airways Group Inc LCC.N said on
Tuesday it hired 400 workers at call centers in North Carolina,
Arizona and Nevada as part of a union agreement to bring back
work previously done outside of the United States.
The airline said the new jobs meet a requirement under its
agreement with the Airline Customer Service Employee
Association - CWA and IBT to handle general reservations sales
calls originating in the United States in U.S. call centers.
Call centers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Phoenix; and
Reno, Nevada, are getting new workers. US Airways also has a
call center in Liverpool, England, which handles calls from
consumers in international locations.
Shares of U.S. Airways were down 3.6 percent to $5.56 on
Tuesday amid a broader market sell-off.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)