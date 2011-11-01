US Airways hires 400 as part of pact to bring back US jobs

* Move required under union accord

* Call centers in three states get new jobs

Nov 1 US Airways Group Inc LCC.N said on Tuesday it hired 400 workers at call centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada as part of a union agreement to bring back work previously done outside of the United States.

The airline said the new jobs meet a requirement under its agreement with the Airline Customer Service Employee Association - CWA and IBT to handle general reservations sales calls originating in the United States in U.S. call centers.

Call centers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Phoenix; and Reno, Nevada, are getting new workers. US Airways also has a call center in Liverpool, England, which handles calls from consumers in international locations.

Shares of U.S. Airways were down 3.6 percent to $5.56 on Tuesday amid a broader market sell-off. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)