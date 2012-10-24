US Airways posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 24 US Airways Group on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, saying improvements in operations were fueling customer demand.

The carrier, which is in talks with AMR Corp's American Airlines on a potential merger, said net income was $245 million, or $1.24 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $76 million, or 41 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, profit was 98 cents a share in the latest period.