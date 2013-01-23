版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:07 BJT

US Airways posts higher quarterly profit

Jan 23 US Airways Group Inc, which has pushed hard for a merger with bankrupt AMR Corp's American Airlines, on Wednesday reported a rise in quarterly profit as higher revenue offset cost increases.

Net income came to $37 million, or 22 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $18 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

