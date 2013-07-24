版本:
US Airways posts lower quarterly profit

July 24 US Airways Group Inc, reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it recorded an income-tax provision that was absent a year earlier.

The carrier, which plans to merge with AMR Corp's American Airlines and form the world's biggest airline, said net income came to $287 million, or $1.40 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $306 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.
