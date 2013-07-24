China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Adjusted per-share profit $1.58 vs estimate $1.51
* Revenue up, fuel costs down
* Shares up 1.5 percent
July 24 US Airways Group Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by lower fuel costs.
Net income came to $287 million, or $1.40 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $306 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier. US Airways plans to merge with AMR Corp's American Airlines this year to form the world's biggest airline.
The company took an income tax provision of $67 million in the latest period and also recorded one-time items of about $55 million tied to merger costs and debt retirement.
Adjusting for the items, profit was $1.58 a share, compared with $1.51 expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $3.9 billion as planes were fuller, but yields were lower. Operating expenses rose 1 percent, with fuel costs down 3.8 percent and salary expenses up 4 percent.
Shares of US Airways were up 1.5 percent to $18.33 in morning trading.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.