US Airways posts sharply higher profit

July 25 US Airways Group Inc on Wednesday reported sharply higher quarterly profit, benefiting from strong passenger demand during the summer travel season.

US Airways, which has expressed interest in merging with bankrupt American Airlines parent AMR Corp, said net income was $306 million, or $1.54 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $92 million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was $1.61 a share.