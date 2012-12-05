版本:
US Airways says Sandy hurt key revenue metric in November

Dec 5 US Airways Group on Wednesday said a key revenue measure was flat in November, hurt by effects in the U.S. Northeast region from superstorm Sandy.

The carrier, based in Tempe, Arizona, previously disclosed that Sandy, which hit at the end of October and temporarily shuttered major New York area airports, likely reduced its earnings by $35 million, denting October income by $15 million and November's by $20 million.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile, a metric also known as unit revenue, was reduced by about two percentage points in November because of Sandy's impact, US Air said.

Shares of US Airways were down 0.7 percent to $12.29 in morning trading.

