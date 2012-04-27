Union pact with US Air touts job savings vs AMR plan

* Documents outline terms with Transport Workers Union
* TWU to vote on best and final American offer shortly
April 27 An agreement between US Airways Group
and the union representing seven work groups at bankrupt
American Airlines calls for fewer job cuts should a merger
materialize between the two carriers than an American bankruptcy
plan, according to documents being distributed to union members
on Friday.
The US Airways pact would save thousands more jobs held by
members of the Transport Workers Union and provide better
severance and medical benefits than terms that American would
impose should it get permission in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to void
its labor contracts, according to highlights of the US Air
agreement obtained by Reuters.
Meanwhile, American has a best and final offer to the
Transport Workers Union that includes enhancements over its
bankruptcy plan, including significantly fewer job cuts than the
Dallas-based airline originally proposed, American spokesman
Bruce Hicks said on Friday.
American, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in November,
has said it must cut at least 13,000 jobs to trim labor costs.
Information on American's final offer will be sent to TWU
members next week and balloting will begin after that. The
voting results are expected to be made public the week of May
14, a spokesman for the TWU said. The Transport Workers Union
represents 26,000 American employees.
The TWU was one of three American Airlines unions that last
week threw their support behind a potential merger of American
and US Airways, saying a merged carrier would save more jobs
than American's plan to reorganize on a stand-alone basis
.
AMR has long shunned merger interest from US Airways, and
American executives and financial advisers defended the
company's plan to reorganize on a stand-alone basis in court
this week, saying it needed its own plan against which to judge
merger offers. A court battle between American and unions is
underway over the company's request to scrap its collective
bargaining agreements and impose interim terms unilaterally.
This week, US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker said that
since American has made clear it prefers to emerge from Chapter
11 as an independent carrier, his company was now focused on
courting support for a merger from American's unsecured
creditors.
More than 1,300 fleet service jobs held by TWU members would
be saved under the US Airways plan by eliminating the
outsourcing of work at 30 cities, including Atlanta, Newark, New
Jersey, Phoenix and Seattle, documents pertaining to the
agreement indicate.
The US Airways plan also allows for enhanced severance and
would minimize the outsourcing of cargo and mail handling work
at four airports compared with the American plan. The US Air
plan also calls for a two-year protection from furloughs for
more than 4,000 technicians at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, maintenance
base, according to the documents.
The US Airways plan would provide a company 401(k) plan
match of 3 percent, compared with a 5.5 percent match under the
American plan.