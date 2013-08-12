Machinists union says it wins vote to represent US Airways mechanics

Aug 12 The machinists union on Monday said it
won an election to represent nearly 5,000 US Airways Group
mechanics, beating back an attempt by the Teamsters to
gain a foothold at the carrier ahead of its merger with American
Airlines.
In a statement, the International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers said it received 1,903 votes, or 58
percent of all votes cast, in the month-long election supervised
by the National Mediation Board. It said the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters garnered 1,418 votes, or less than 42
percent of the ballots cast.
The machinists union has represented US Airways mechanics
since 1949. The union said it plans to resume contract talks
with US Airways, whose merger with American parent AMR Corp
will form the world's biggest carrier.