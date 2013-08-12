UPDATE 1-Machinists top Teamsters in vote to represent US Air mechanics

Aug 12 The machinists union on Monday won an
election to represent nearly 5,000 US Airways Group
mechanics, beating back an attempt by the Teamsters to gain a
foothold at the carrier ahead of its merger with American
Airlines.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers received 1,903 votes, or 57 percent of votes counted, in
the month-long election, based on certified results from the
U.S. National Mediation Board. The International Brotherhood of
Teamsters garnered 1,418 votes, or less than 42 percent of
ballots counted.
In a statement, the Teamsters said it hoped the US Airways
workers who supported its union would be heard. The US Air
mechanics have been represented by the machinists union since
1949.
"Hundreds of mechanics and related (workers) at US Airways
had the courage to launch a campaign and more than 1,400 voted
for change," said Bret Caldwell, communications director for the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
"They reached out to the Teamsters because they are the
lowest-paid mechanics and have the lowest standards in the
industry and wanted a strong alternative to their failed
representation," Caldwell added in a statement.
The Teamsters made a big push this year to displace unions
at both US Airways and its merger partner American. In May, it
filed with the U.S. mediation board seeking an election for
mechanics at American, who are currently represented by the
Transport Workers Union.
But the Transport Workers fought back, alleging in filings
submitted to the NMB in July that Teamsters organizers forged
signature cards that purported to show workers' interest in
switching their membership. A union needs to show interest from
50 percent plus one of eligible voters in a worker group to
qualify for a national election.
Don West, a spokesman for the National Mediation Board, said
the Teamsters-American Airlines matter was still being
investigated. The Teamsters have denied the forgery charge from
the Transport Workers Union.
US Airways said in a statement that it plans to resume
contract talks with the mechanics' bargaining agent.
The proposed merger of US Airways and American would create
the world's largest carrier.