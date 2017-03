New Issue-US Airways sells $623.379 mln 3-pt notes

April 30 US Airways Group, Inc. on Monday sold $623.379 million of three-part 2012-1 EETC Pass Through Certificates, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: US AIRWAYS GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $379.785 MLN COUPON 5.9 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2024 TYPE CLASS A NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.9 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 399 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $124.958 MLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2019 TYPE CLASS B NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 8 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 719 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $118.636 MLN COUPON 9.125 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2015 TYPE CLASS C NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 875 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS