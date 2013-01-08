版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-USA Tech up in premarket after Q2 outlook

NEW YORK Jan 8 USA Technologies Inc : * USA Tech up 8.2 percent to $2.25 in premarket after Q2 outlook
