UPDATE 1-USA Technologies suspends CEO

(Follows alerts)
* Suspends George Jensen pending probe into Internet posts
* Names COO Stephen Herbert interim CEO
* Says Jensen's actions do not impact past financial results
Oct 12 USA Technologies Inc said it
suspended Chief Executive George Jensen pending an investigation
into certain posts regarding the company that he made on an
Internet message board.
On Oct. 5 the company, which provides point of sale
terminals used for retail transactions, appointed Chief
Operating Officer Stephen Herbert as interim CEO, USA
Technologies said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Jensen, who has served as CEO for USA Technologies since
January 1992, will resign his positions as chairman, CEO and
board member in the near future, the company said.
Jensen's actions do not impact historical financial results
and audited financial statements of company, USA Technologies
said.
USA Technologies shares closed at $1.42 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)