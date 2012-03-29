UPDATE 1-Ford to post solid 1st-qtr - Citigroup

* Citigroup remains constructive on U.S. auto stocks

March 29 Ford Motor Co is set to post solid first-quarter results, said Citigroup, which added the No. 2 U.S. automaker to its top picks live list to reflect strengthening U.S. demand, upcoming launches and low valuation.

The brokerage also upgraded auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive PLC to "buy" from "neutral," on easing concerns over production in Europe, which accounts for 45 percent of Delphi's revenue.

The upcoming U.S. launches of Escape and Fusion should support pricing gains and contribute to Ford's North America operating leverage, said analyst Itay Michaeli.

"We expect a solid Q1 but not blowout results, as Europe drags down a likely solid quarter in North America," Michaeli added.

Michaeli is a five-star rated analyst by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies under his coverage. For Ford, he ranks second out of 18 analysts covering the stock.

Michaeli remained constructive on U.S. auto stocks, and said he still sees room for the SAAR to recover while healthier industry pricing, reasonably tame commodity costs, some pension relief and new business should lead to modest margin expansion.

The analyst, however, downgraded Magna International Inc to "sell" from "hold," on valuation.

He raised his price target on several U.S. auto stocks including BorgWarner Inc, Delphi, Lear Corp and Magna.

Shares of Ford, valued at about $47 billion, closed at $12.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.