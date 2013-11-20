版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp Fund Services LLc acquires Quintillion Ltd

Nov 20 U.S. Bancorp : * U.s. bancorp fund services, llc acquires quintillion limited * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
