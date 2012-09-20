版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's puts U.S. Bancorp on review for possible downgrade

Sept 20 U.S. Bancorp : * Moody's places US bancorp on review for possible downgrade (senior at aa3) * Rpt-moody's places us bancorp on review for possible downgrade (senior at

aa3)

