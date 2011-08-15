With a 'Bah, humbug!', NY judge tosses foreclosure

* Brooklyn man saved from foreclosure
* Judge: Phone call with officer of defunct lender a fraud
By Jessica Dye and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Shouting "Bah, humbug!," a New
York judge threw out the planned foreclosure against a Brooklyn
man based on an alleged fraudulent Christmas Eve phone call
confirming the paperwork was in place to take his home away.
The judge, Arthur Schack, said US Bancorp's (USB.N) US Bank
NA unit cannot foreclose on the Brooklyn home of Dario
Trujillo, who faced foreclosure proceedings begun in July 2008
by Downey Savings and Loan. Downey failed four months later and
was bought by Minneapolis-based US Bancorp.
Schack is a state Supreme Court justice in Brooklyn known
for criticizing perceived abuses in mortgage servicing.
He was angered after lawyer Margaret Carucci said in a
sworn affidavit that a Downey officer on Dec. 24, 2010 claimed
to have personally reviewed and could vouch for the accuracy of
the paperwork underlying Trujillo's foreclosure -- although
Downey had long ceased to exist.
"Ms. Carucci affirmed under the penalties of perjury that
she communicated on Christmas Eve 2010 with the officer of a
defunct financial institution," Schack wrote. "This is a
deceptive trick and fraud upon the court. It cannot be
tolerated. This Christmas Eve conduct, in the words of Ebenezer
Scrooge, is 'Bah, humbug!'"
Schack directed Carucci and her law firm at the time,
Westbury, New York-based Druckman Law Group, to explain at a
hearing on Sept. 12 why they should not be sanctioned.
Nicholas Perciballi, a lawyer for the Druckman firm, had no
comment on the ruling. Carucci is no longer employed by the
firm and efforts to reach her were unsuccessful. US Bancorp had
no immediate comment. A lawyer for Trujillo could not
immediately be located.
The sworn affirmation is a new requirement in all New York
foreclosure cases, instituted last year to cut back on
foreclosure fraud and abuse.
But during oral argument, Schack discovered the mortgage
and note for Trujillo's property had been assigned to U.S. Bank
NA, part of U.S. Bancorp.
Schack has previously come down hard on errors in
residential foreclosure cases.
Last July, for example, he threw out a foreclosure action
over improper documentation and threatened to sanction the head
of HSBC Bank USA, part of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), for
"false statements" in a case against another Brooklyn
homeowner.
The case is Downey Savings and Loan Association FA v.
Trujillo et al, New York State Supreme Court, Kings County, No.
22260/2008.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye and Jonathan Stempel; editing by
Andre Grenon)