版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 3日 星期四 03:57 BJT

CORRECTED-MOVES-Dawn Ripkey joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management as adviser

(Corrects headline to say "U.S. Bank Wealth Management", not "U.S. Bancorp Wealth Management")

Sept 2 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a part of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Dawn Ripkey a wealth management adviser in its Private Client Reserve unit in Milwaukee.

Ripkey joins from BMO Harris Private Bank, U.S. Bank Wealth Management said.

She has more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐