CORRECTED-MOVES-Dawn Ripkey joins U.S. Bank Wealth Management as adviser

(Corrects headline to say "U.S. Bank Wealth Management", not "U.S. Bancorp Wealth Management")

Sept 2 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a part of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Dawn Ripkey a wealth management adviser in its Private Client Reserve unit in Milwaukee.

Ripkey joins from BMO Harris Private Bank, U.S. Bank Wealth Management said.

She has more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)