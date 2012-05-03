版本:
New Issue-U.S. Bancorp sells $1.25 billion notes

May 3 U.S. Bancorp on Thursday sold
$1.25 billion of senior medium term notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    U.S. Bancorp, Barclays Capital, and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: U.S. BANCORP 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 1.65 PCT    MATURITY    05/15/2017	
TYPE MTN        ISS PRICE 99.813   FIRST PAY   11/15/2012	
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 1.689 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/08/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 87.5 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

