2016年 4月 20日

U.S. Bancorp's profit falls 3 pct

April 20 Regional lender U.S. Bancorp reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly profit, weighed down by higher costs and increased reserves for bad loans to the energy industry.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp fell to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 76 cents. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

