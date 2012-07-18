UPDATE 2-U.S. Bancorp profit rises as loans grow, credit quality improves

* Q2 EPS $0.71 vs $0.60 year earlier
* Mortgage revenue more than doubles
* Total loans up 8 pct, provision for credit losses down 18
pct
July 18 U.S. Bancorp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as total loans grew and
the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank set aside less money to
cover soured loans.
The Minneapolis-based lender, one of the country's strongest
regional banks, also got a boost in fee income as borrowers
refinanced home loans to take advantage of low interest rates.
Mortgage banking revenue for the second-quarter more than
doubled to $490 million from a year earlier.
Mortgage-lending has been weak for many banks since the
housing crisis and ensuing rash of foreclosures, which
discouraged many borrowers from getting into the housing market.
Los Angeles sued U.S. Bancorp on Tuesday, accusing a
subsidiary of the bank of becoming one of its biggest slum lords
and blighting the city by allowing hundreds of foreclosed homes
to fall into disrepair.
U.S. Bancorp's net income rose to $1.41 billion, or 71 cents
per share, from $1.20 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the bank posted a profit of 73 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 70
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our results benefited from solid balance sheet and fee
income growth this quarter. Both average loans and average
deposits increased over the second quarter of last year and the
prior quarter," CEO Richard Davis said in a statement.
Provision for credit losses fell 18 percent to $470 million,
while total loans increased 8 percent to $214.06 billion. Net
interest income rose to $2.71 billion from $2.54 billion.
The company said it expects net charge-offs and
non-performing assets to be modestly lower in the next quarter.
U.S. Bancorp shares, which have gained about 19 percent
since the beginning of the year, closed at $32.95 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was unchanged in
pre-market trading on Wednesday.