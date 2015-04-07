MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Brad Scott to lead high-net-worth client team in Cincinnati

April 7 U.S. Bank, the fifth largest U.S.
commercial bank, moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising
high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same
position in Kansas City.
As market leader for the Private Client Reserve, a division
of the bank's wealth management business, Scott and his team
provide high-net-worth clients with wealth planning, investment
management, private banking, and trust and estate services.
Scott has more than 20 years of experience in wealth
management, with an emphasis in wealth planning and investments.
U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)