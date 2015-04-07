版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 02:25 BJT

MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Brad Scott to lead high-net-worth client team in Cincinnati

April 7 U.S. Bank, the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank, moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.

As market leader for the Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank's wealth management business, Scott and his team provide high-net-worth clients with wealth planning, investment management, private banking, and trust and estate services.

Scott has more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, with an emphasis in wealth planning and investments.

U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐