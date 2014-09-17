MOVES-U.S. Bank names David Hein portfolio manager in Cincinnati

Sept 17 U.S. Bank, the wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it appointed David Hein a portfolio manager for its team handling high net worth clients.

U.S. Bank's private client reserve in Cincinnati provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of $3 million or more.

Hein was previously an acquisition program manager with the United States Air Force, where he developed and executed acquisition strategies. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)