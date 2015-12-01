版本:
MOVES-Liza Tainton joins U.S. Bank as chief risk officer for wealth management

Dec 1 U.S. Bank, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp , appointed Liza Tainton chief risk officer of its wealth management business.

Tainton, based in Chicago, most recently worked at High Tower Advisors, where she was chief risk officer. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

