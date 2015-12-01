MOVES-Liza Tainton joins U.S. Bank as chief risk officer for wealth management

Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
Dec 1 U.S. Bank, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp , appointed Liza Tainton chief risk officer of its wealth management business.
Tainton, based in Chicago, most recently worked at High Tower Advisors, where she was chief risk officer. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion