MOVES-U.S. Bank names Taskeen Pagany as private banker

Feb 19 U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a division of U.S. Bancorp, named Taskeen Pagany as a private banker.

Pagany, who has more than 13 years of banking and financial services experience, has worked with Citi Private Bank, JP Morgan and US Trust.

She will be based in Chicago and work in the bank's The Private Client Reserve.

The Private Client Reserve provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families with $3 million or more in net worth.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
