Massachusetts asks banks for recruiting details-report

Oct 12 The top financial regulator in
Massachusetts has asked many of Wall Street's biggest banks for
more information on their hedge fund recruiting services, the
New York Times said on Tuesday.
The secretary of the commonwealth of Massachusetts, William
Galvin, has asked Bank of America , Goldman Sachs ,
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), UBS and Morgan Stanley
to give a list of the clients they had provided
employment referrals to since January 2009, the Times said.
The request comes a day after an article in The New York
Times about how Wall Street firms had established staffing
services in an effort to attract and retain brokerage and
trading business from the hedge funds.
Firms might be offering the service only to select hedge
funds, which could violate Massachusetts securities laws, Galvin
was quoted by the Times as saying.
Press officers for Goldman, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of
America and Deutsche Bank declined to comment about the inquiry
to the New York Times.
None of the parties could immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters.
Hedge funds account for as much as 35 percent of all trading
revenue on Wall Street, according to the research firm Sanford
C. Bernstein & Company.
