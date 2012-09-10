JPMorgan, Citi rethink executive compensation - WSJ

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
Sept 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co is considering smaller bonuses for CEO James Dimon and other executives while Citigroup Inc is also rethinking executive pay structure, both eager to placate investors after management miscues this year, the Wall Street Journal reported.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, has lost at least $5.8 billion in failed derivative trades. It may cut 2012 bonuses but is also grappling with how to do that without drastically reducing executives' take-home pay, the Journal reported, citing people close to the institution.
It also said Citigroup's board is set to decide how to revise next-year's compensation plan to elicit support among investors. In April, shareholders rejected the management's pay structure in a non-binding vote.
A number of U.S. banks are wrestling with executive pay amid a soft financial-industry performance, weak economic growth and widespread cost-cutting.
Neither JPMorgan or Citigroup could immediately be reached by Reuters outside of U.S. business hours.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company