Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade closing businesses in Europe

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 4 Charles Schwab and TD
Ameritrade, two large United States-based trading
firms, are shutting down some of their European businesses,
marking the latest casualties of a slow trading year in the
region.
Charles Schwab warned clients on Tuesday it would close the
European arm of OptionsXpress, its derivatives trading unit, on
Nov. 30.
Schwab told customers in an email seen by Reuters: "It is
important that you take steps today to transfer your account to
another company or liquidate your positions and withdraw your
funds."
A spokesman for Schwab confirmed on Thursday that
OptionsXpress was closing in Europe and stressed that clients
should contact the broker if they need help moving accounts.
Separately, TD Ameritrade, which competes with Schwab for
trades from retail investors, told clients last month it had
stopped taking new business in some countries and would focus
instead on selling assets only.
Ameritrade's president of retail distribution, Tom Bradley,
wrote in an emailed letter to clients: "We have made the
business decision to no longer open new accounts or handle new
business transactions for clients located in certain foreign
countries."
Italy and Belgium are the countries where accounts will be
closed, according to the firm, while a handful of other European
countries may be affected for specific types of transactions.
A spokeswoman for TD Ameritrade said on Thursday: "We
constantly evaluate our list of countries and from time to time
we may take steps to limit the business coming from those
countries for a variety of reasons."
Brokers such as Schwab and Ameritrade make money by finding
the best share deals available for their clients, mostly wealthy
individuals speculating on stock markets.
But European brokers have struggled to maintain profits this
year as investors have quit trading due to continued uncertainty
about the future of the euro zone.
European share trading for the year has been at its lowest
level since 2009 and is currently tracking down about one-fifth
on last year.
Many brokers, including Deutsche Bank, Nomura
and UBS, restructured their European equities
units in recent months, leading to heavy job cuts.