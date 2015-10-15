版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五 03:23 BJT

TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in September

Oct 15 Delinquency rates rose in September for
all major U.S. banks. Charge-offs fell at JPMorgan Chase & Co
, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp
 and Citigroup Inc, while it rose at Capital One
Financial Corp and Discover Financial Services.
    
                      Net charge-off rate    Delinquency Rate
                      Sept 2015  Aug 2015    Sept 2015  Aug 2015
 JPMorgan Chase        2.12       2.51       1.17       1.12 
 American Express      1.20       1.30       1.00       0.90
 Bank of America       2.44       2.53       1.65       1.59
 Capital One           1.95       1.90       6.10       6.05
 Discover Financial    1.61       1.51       1.35       1.31
 Citigroup             2.29       2.55       1.50       1.40
 All figures are percentages.

 (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐