TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April

(Sending for historical purposes. Data orgininally released on May 15. Data for May to be published on June 15)

June 9 Big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for April, but net charge-offs rose at Capital One and Citigroup.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

April 2015 March 2015 April 2015 March 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.34 2.61 1.18 1.23 American Express 1.50 1.50 0.9 1.0 Bank of America 2.93 2.94 1.73 1.80 Capital One 3.66 3.63 2.77 2.92 Discover Financial 1.70 1.71 1.39 1.43 Citigroup 2.78 2.50 1.52 1.58 (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

