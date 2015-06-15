TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in May

June 15 Big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for May, but net charge-offs rose at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

May 2015 April 2015 May 2015 April 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.59 2.34 1.13 1.18 American Express 1.30 1.50 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 2.90 2.93 1.67 1.73 Capital One 3.39 3.66 2.74 2.77 Discover Financial 2.30 1.70 1.60 1.39 Citigroup 2.86 2.78 1.44 1.52 (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)