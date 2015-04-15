版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 02:55 BJT

Delinquency rate falls at major U.S. banks for March

April 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the
month of March as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Charge-offs fell
for Bank of America Corp, Discover Financial Services and
Citigroup Inc, while it rose in JPMorgan Chase & Co and Capital
One Financial Corp. Both the delinquency rate and net charge-off rate
stayed the same for American Express Co.
    
                        Net charge-  off rate     Delinquency  rate
                        March 2015   Feb 2015     March 2015   Feb 2015
 JPMorgan Chase         2.61         2.42         1.23         1.35
 American Express       1.50         1.50         1.00         1.00
 Bank of America        2.94         2.98         1.80         1.86
 Capital One Financial  3.63         3.47         2.92         3.17
 Discover Financial     1.71         1.86         1.43         1.50
 Citigroup              2.50         2.55         1.58         1.61
 
 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐