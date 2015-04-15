Delinquency rate falls at major U.S. banks for March

UPDATE 1-Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
April 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of March as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Charge-offs fell for Bank of America Corp, Discover Financial Services and Citigroup Inc, while it rose in JPMorgan Chase & Co and Capital One Financial Corp. Both the delinquency rate and net charge-off rate stayed the same for American Express Co. Net charge- off rate Delinquency rate March 2015 Feb 2015 March 2015 Feb 2015 JPMorgan Chase 2.61 2.42 1.23 1.35 American Express 1.50 1.50 1.00 1.00 Bank of America 2.94 2.98 1.80 1.86 Capital One Financial 3.63 3.47 2.92 3.17 Discover Financial 1.71 1.86 1.43 1.50 Citigroup 2.50 2.55 1.58 1.61 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.