TABLE- Delinquency rates rise at most major U.S. banks

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
Oct 15 Delinquency rates rose for the month of September in most major U.S. banks as consumers delayed their payment of loans. Capital One Financial's delinquency rate rose more compared to others as a result of its HSBC-U.S. credit card acquisition last quarter. Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2012 Aug 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.54 3.61 1.97 1.92 Discover Financial 2.19 2.19 1.82 1.79 Capital One Financial 3.93 2.58 3.52 3.37 Bank of America Corp 4.51 4.94 3.15 3.11
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.