TABLE- Delinquency rates rise at most major U.S. banks

Oct 15 Delinquency rates rose for the month of September in most major U.S. banks as consumers delayed their payment of loans. Capital One Financial's delinquency rate rose more compared to others as a result of its HSBC-U.S. credit card acquisition last quarter. Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate Sep 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2012 Aug 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.54 3.61 1.97 1.92 Discover Financial 2.19 2.19 1.82 1.79 Capital One Financial 3.93 2.58 3.52 3.37 Bank of America Corp 4.51 4.94 3.15 3.11