版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 23:59 BJT

TABLE- Delinquency rates rise at most major U.S. banks

Oct 15 Delinquency rates rose for the month of September in most major U.S. banks as consumers delayed their payment of loans. Capital One Financial's delinquency rate rose more compared to others as a result of its HSBC-U.S. credit
card acquisition last quarter.
    
                                   Net charge-off rate      Delinquency rate
                                   Sep 2012   Aug 2012      Sep 2012     Aug 2012    
 JPMorgan Chase                      3.54       3.61         1.97          1.92  
 Discover Financial                  2.19       2.19         1.82          1.79          
 Capital One Financial               3.93       2.58         3.52          3.37         
 Bank of America Corp                4.51       4.94         3.15          3.11

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐