UPDATE 1-TABLE-Delinquency rates at major U.S. banks for October

Nov 15 October was a mixed bag for most major U.S. banks, with delinquency rates falling at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp and rising at Capital One Financial and Discover Financial.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Oct 2012 Sept 2012 Oct 2012 Sept 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.47 3.54 1.94 1.97 Discover Financial 2.01 2.19 1.84 1.82 Capital One Financial 4.25 3.93 3.66 3.52 Bank of America Corp 4.53 4.51 3.13 3.15 American Express 1.9 1.9 1.3 1.3 Citigroup 4.03 3.98 2.39 2.29