TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in October

Nov 15 Delinquency rates rose for JPMorgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Discover Financial for the month of October, as consumers delayed payment of their loans. The companies reported mixed credit card charge-offs rates for the month.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Oct 2013 Sept 2013 JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.82 2.63 1.60 1.57 American Express 1.5 1.7 1.1 1.1

Bank of America 3.50 3.31 2.37 2.40 Capital One Financial 3.74 3.41 3.54 3.46 Discover Financial Services 1.56 1.73 1.59 1.55 Citigroup Inc 2.44 2.92 1.77 1.91

