TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in March

April 15 Delinquency rates fell in five of six major U.S. banks in March as more consumers continue to keep up with their bill payments. Discover Financial Services' delinqency rate remained unchanged from February. Charge-offs for March rose at JP Morgan Chase , Bank of America Corp and Capital One Financial.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2013 Feb 2013 JPMorgan Chase 3.48 3.35 1.80 1.86 American Express 2.0 2.1 1.2 1.3 Bank of America 4.33 4.25 2.88 3.00 Capital One Financial 4.69 4.27 3.37 3.68 Discover Financial Services 2.4 2.6 1.8 1.8 Citigroup Inc 3.19 3.62 2.17 2.28
