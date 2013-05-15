Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of April as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs rose except for Capital One Financial, Discover Financial Services and Citigroup.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
April 2013 March 2013 April 2013 March 2013 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co <JPM.N 3.49 3.48 1.70 1.80 American Express 2.1 2.0 1.1 1.2 Bank of America 4.55 4.33 2.72 2.88 Capital One Financial 4.61 4.69 3.14 3.37 Discover Financial Services 1.94 2.13 1.65 1.73 Citigroup Inc 3.11 3.19 2.1 2.17
April 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016