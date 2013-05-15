版本:
Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April

May 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of April as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs rose except for Capital One Financial, Discover Financial Services and Citigroup.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

April 2013 March 2013 April 2013 March 2013 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co <JPM.N 3.49 3.48 1.70 1.80 American Express 2.1 2.0 1.1 1.2 Bank of America 4.55 4.33 2.72 2.88 Capital One Financial 4.61 4.69 3.14 3.37 Discover Financial Services 1.94 2.13 1.65 1.73 Citigroup Inc 3.11 3.19 2.1 2.17
