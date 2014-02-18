TABLE-Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks in January

BRIEF-Franklin Resources posts Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 18 Delinquency rates rose in January for JPMorgan Chase, Capital One Financial and Discover Financial as consumers delayed payment of loans. However, while delinquency rates fell at Bank of America, charge-offs rose. Charge-offs fell at other banks.
Net charge off rate Delinquency rate
Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2014 Dec 2013 JPMorgan Chase 2.91 3.07 1.57 1.56 American Express 1.5 1.6 1.1 1.1 Bank of America 3.68 3.60 2.27 2.30 Capital One Financial 4.04 4.11 3.50 3.43 Discover Financial 1.73 1.79 1.59 1.55 Citigroup 2.33 2.86 1.50 1.73
* Synutra International - about 59.7 pct of shares of stock outstanding held by unaffiliated stockholders voted in favor of proposal to adopt merger agreement
* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PETMATRIX, LEADING AND FAST GROWING RAWHIDE-FREE DOG CHEWS COMPANY