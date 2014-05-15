版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 16日 星期五 02:55 BJT

Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in April

May 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a drop in delinquency rates for the month of April as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs also fell at these banks.

Citigroup Inc was the only one to report a rise in both delinquency and charge-off rates.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Apr 2014 Mar 2014 Apr 2014 Mar 2014 JPMorgan Chase 3.05 3.07 1.44 1.53 American Express 1.6 1.8 1.0 1.1 Bank of America 3.42 3.55 2.08 2.18 Capital One 3.98 4.18 2.82 3.02 Discover Financial 1.72 1.81 1.52 1.57 Citigroup 2.59 2.30 1.54 1.53 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐