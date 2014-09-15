版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 02:34 BJT

Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in August

Sept 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for August as customers made their credit card payments on time. However, charge-offs rose at most of these banks.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2014 July 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.50 2.59 1.24 1.32 American Express 1.5 1.5 0.9 0.9 Bank of America 3.33 3.01 1.86 1.92 Capital One 2.81 2.88 3.08 2.96 Discover Financial 1.81 1.65 1.45 1.45 Citigroup 2.57 1.98 1.44 1.51 (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐