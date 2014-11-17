版本:
Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks for October

Nov 17 Delinquency rates rose in most major U.S. banks for October as consumers delayed payment of their loans. Charge-offs rose for JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Capital One while it fell for Bank of America, Discover and Citigroup.

Net chargeoff rate Delinquency rate

Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2014 Sept 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.26 2.24 1.34 1.30 American Express 1.3 1.2 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 2.81 2.93 1.94 1.92 Capital One Financial 3.16 2.79 3.31 3.21 Discover Financial 1.53 1.65 1.53 1.48 Citigroup 2.18 2.53 1.56 1.50 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)
