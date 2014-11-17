Delinquency rates rise at major U.S. banks for October

BRIEF-Lawson Products Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Delinquency rates rose in most major U.S. banks for October as consumers delayed payment of their loans. Charge-offs rose for JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Capital One while it fell for Bank of America, Discover and Citigroup.
Net chargeoff rate Delinquency rate
Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2014 Sept 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.26 2.24 1.34 1.30 American Express 1.3 1.2 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 2.81 2.93 1.94 1.92 Capital One Financial 3.16 2.79 3.31 3.21 Discover Financial 1.53 1.65 1.53 1.48 Citigroup 2.18 2.53 1.56 1.50 (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Areo Holdings Limited reports a 14.15 percent passive stake in Tarena International Inc as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYQUYj) Further company coverage: