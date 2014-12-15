版本:
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks in November

Dec 15 A majority of big U.S. banks reported a fall in delinquency rates for the month of November as customers made their credit card payments on time. Charge-offs rose at these banks.

Net charge off rate Delinquency rate

Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2014 Oct 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.61 2.26 1.34 1.34 American Express 1.4 1.3 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 3.08 2.81 1.91 1.94 Capital One 3.47 3.16 3.36 3.31 Discover Financial 1.87 1.53 1.52 1.53 Citigroup 2.37 2.18 1.52 1.56 (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
