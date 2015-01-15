版本:
Delinquency rates drop at major U.S. banks for December

Jan 15 Delinquency rates fell in most major U.S. banks for the month of December as consumers made quick payment of their loans. Delinquency rate rose marginally at Citigroup while it was unchanged at AmEx. Charge-offs rose for Bank of America, Capital One and Citigroup while they fell for JPMorgan, AmEx and Discover.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2014 Nov 2014 JPMorgan Chase 2.56 2.61 1.32 1.34 American Express 1.3 1.4 1.0 1.0 Bank of America 3.13 3.08 1.85 1.91 Capital One Financial 3.53 3.47 3.27 3.36 Discover Financial 1.69 1.87 1.48 1.52 Citigroup 2.79 2.37 1.56 1.52

(Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
